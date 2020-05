Or Copy this URL to Share

Suzanne Miller July 23, 1933 - May 6, 2020 Sue left our world only a week ago of natural causes. Retired, she was a former broadcaster, teacher, educational administrator, and good friend. She is predeceased by her parents Marvin and Doris Lassen and husband Lloyd Miller. Condolences may be sent to lgmline@yahoo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store