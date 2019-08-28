Sylvester M. Kowalewski

December 19, 1942 - August 25, 2019

RACINE – Sylvester M. Kowalewski, 76, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Syl was born in Milwaukee on December 19, 1942 to Raymond and Charlotte Kowalewski. On January 18, 1962, he married the love of his life and High School sweetheart Mary Sergeant. Syl retired from AC Delco /Delphi after more than 30 years. He loved spending time up north fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Kowalewski; daughters, Heidi (Dan) Stone, Billie Jo (Dennis) Schmunck and Carmen (Steve) Mueller; grandchildren, Brandon (Elizabeth), Timmy (Lindsey), Brittnee and Jaycob; and great grandson, Maverick. Syl is also survived by other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Joshua Schmunck.

Funeral services for Sylvester will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m.

