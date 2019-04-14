Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia R. Tyree.

Sylvia R. TyreeNee: Norbert

August 14, 1972 - April 11, 2019

RACINE - Sylvia Rae Tyree, age 46, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019, at The Villa at Lincoln Park.

She was born in Racine, August 14, 1972, daughter of the late Robert and Nancy (Nee: George) Norbert.

Growing up, Sylvia was taken in raised by her grandparents Richard and Ann Peterson for 7 years and then by her aunt Kathy and uncle Dean Erhardt and family for 4 years. On August 2, 1996 she was united in marriage to Daniel R. Tyree.

Many will fondly remember Sylvia waitressing at Dino's Restaurant where she worked for over 15 years. For Sylvia it was all about family. She treasured her time as a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed. In addition to her family she held a special place in her heart for her beloved pets, especially Sydney, Jax, Brody, and Yoshi.

Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Dan; her beloved children, Dustin Lalor and Ashley Tyree; special aunt and uncle, Kathy and Dean Erhardt; special aunt, Marjorie (Mario) Bruno; special cousins Jenifer (David) Fechner (and their children Destiny and Jeremiah), Jimmy Erhardt (Lisa), Christina Davis; mother-in-law, Sis Hansen; special friend, Julee Blawat; many in-laws, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Ann Peterson, Richard and Mary Borglin.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. with Reverend James Gambill officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ryan Engel for his loving and compassionate care.

