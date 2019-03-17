Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tamisha Ella Bogert. View Sign

RACINE - Tamisha Ella Bogert, 40, passed away at the home of her parents, on March 12, 2019, after a 37-year courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in Racine on October 10, 1978. Tamisha attended Trinity Lutheran School and was a graduate of William Horlick High School, Class of ‘98. She had been employed by Wheaton Franciscan- All Saints for over 14 years, until her illness forced her retirement in 2014. Tamisha was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities with her church family. She loved being surrounded by her family, especially her nieces and nephew. Tamisha was a warm and giving person, who will be missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her parents, Gary Grow and Ellen Bogert-Grow (nee: Bunke) of Franksville; brothers, William (Lindsey Cherner) Bogert of Denver, CO, Elliott (Emily) Grow and Garrett (Kaley Washnock) Grow, all of Racine; sister, Natalie (Jacob) Pike of Mt. Pleasant; grandmother, Marlene Bunke of Ft. Atkinson; nieces, Lilyan Pike, Penny and Juniper Grow; nephew Oliver Pike. Also surviving are Tammy (Jimmy) Moll of Racine, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tamisha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Bunke, Harlan and Francis Grow, and niece, Katherine Pike. Her funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Saturday March 23rd, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church; Children’s Hospital Foundation, Neurology Fund, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050 Milwaukee, WI 53201; or Brain Tumor Research Fund, Medical College of WI, ATTN: Office of Development, P.O. Box 26509 Milwaukee, WI 53226-0509 or online at



RACINE - Tamisha Ella Bogert, 40, passed away at the home of her parents, on March 12, 2019, after a 37-year courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in Racine on October 10, 1978. Tamisha attended Trinity Lutheran School and was a graduate of William Horlick High School, Class of ‘98. She had been employed by Wheaton Franciscan- All Saints for over 14 years, until her illness forced her retirement in 2014. Tamisha was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities with her church family. She loved being surrounded by her family, especially her nieces and nephew. Tamisha was a warm and giving person, who will be missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her parents, Gary Grow and Ellen Bogert-Grow (nee: Bunke) of Franksville; brothers, William (Lindsey Cherner) Bogert of Denver, CO, Elliott (Emily) Grow and Garrett (Kaley Washnock) Grow, all of Racine; sister, Natalie (Jacob) Pike of Mt. Pleasant; grandmother, Marlene Bunke of Ft. Atkinson; nieces, Lilyan Pike, Penny and Juniper Grow; nephew Oliver Pike. Also surviving are Tammy (Jimmy) Moll of Racine, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tamisha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Bunke, Harlan and Francis Grow, and niece, Katherine Pike. Her funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Saturday March 23rd, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church; Children’s Hospital Foundation, Neurology Fund, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050 Milwaukee, WI 53201; or Brain Tumor Research Fund, Medical College of WI, ATTN: Office of Development, P.O. Box 26509 Milwaukee, WI 53226-0509 or online at https://mcwsupport.mcw.edu/makeagift . DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 552-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close