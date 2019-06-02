Tammy A. Wyant

November 15, 1959 - May 21, 2019

UNION GROVE – Tammy A. Wyant (Nicki), age 59, passed away at her home on May 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 15, 1959 in Kenosha to Warren & Donna (nee. Krause) Nichols. Tammy graduated from Union Grove Union High School in 1977 and was united in marriage to John Wyant on August 4, 1979.

Tammy is survived by her husband, John; children, Joshua and Jennifer; grandson, Rylan Wyant. She is further survived by her step-father, Robert Krause, step-mother, Donna Nichols; step-father, Tom Murphy; Aunt Joan Stofflet and family; sister, Sheila (T.R.) Redlin; brother Larry Nichols; brother-in-law, Robert Wyant; nephews, Dusty, Rory, Ryan, and families. Tammy is also survived by her closest friends and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donna Krause and Warren Nichols; mother-in-law, Vera Murphy; grandmother, Ina Waddel.

It was the simple things in Tammy's life that she enjoyed the most. Spending time with family and friends, laughing and sharing memories of good times long past but never forgotten. Camping and fishing with family and spending time out in her garden tending to the raspberries and flowers were some of her favorite activities. She spent much of her time getting lost in great books, as reading was a passion of hers. Hobbies such as baking and crafting were always part of her life. Tammy loved to listen to some good country music while she worked. Tammy also felt a need to help others. For many years, she worked with the elderly at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove. Tammy's passion for life and the love she shared will always be remembered by those who knew her.

Visitation for Tammy's family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11am – 1pm. Memorial services will follow at 1pm.

Tammy will always be remembered in our hearts and prayers. She will be dearly loved and missed by everyone that knew her.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboksi, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Ave

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500