Tammy Jo Derks(Nee Milbauer)

August 29, 1965 - July 7, 2020

RACINE - Tammy Jo Derks, 54, passed away from a massive heart attack on July 7, 2020.

Tammy was born to Allen and Marie Milbauer on August 29, 1965. She was a 1983 graduate of Walden III High School. She worked at various jobs throughout her life, more recently a caregiver for her Mother. She married James Charles Derks on August 13, 1994 in Racine. Tammy was a devoted wife, loving step-mother, sister, aunt, and step-grandmother.

Tammy loved life, nature, gardening, traveling, being a pet owner, and making people happy. She was a kind, compassionate, easy going person and enjoyable to be around. Tammy lived in Racine most of her life aside from a short time in Kokomo, Indiana.

Tammy will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include: her husband; her mother, step-daughter, Brandi and her fiancé, Andy Tuoy; Derks; step-grandson, Ziggy, step-granddaughter, Evie all from Ireland; five sisters: Katherine Brenengen, Patricia (Craig) Aude, Jacquelyn (Michael) Thompson, Julie (Pete Revelle) Bass, and Michelle Milbauer; nephews: Richard (Lauren) Woodward and Elijah (Kele) Milbauer; niece, Amanda (Adam Kollgaard) Aude; nephews: Izak Thompson and Alex Milbauer; brother-in-law, Russel Derks; sister-in-law, Pauline (John) Gumbinger; great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; an aunt, Dolly(Calvin) Gerber; nephew, Erik Thompson; brother-in-law, James Brenengen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerome and Anna Marie Derks; and brothers-in-law, David, Ray, and Larry Derks.

A Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held on July 19, 2020 at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio Street, Racine, WI 53405 starting approximately at 12:00 P.M. The family has asked to bring your own chairs and to be considerate of the COVID-19 safety practices. To share on-line condolences please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

