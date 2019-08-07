Tania Vander Leest

May 11, 1973 - July 31, 2019

Tania Marie (Pisula) Vander Leest, 46, of Racine, WI, was born to June Milburn and George Pisula on May 11, 1973 and passed away July 31, 2019. Tania married Daniel Vander Leest on August 21st, 2004.

Tania is survived by her husband and best friend Daniel Vander Leest and her children: Michael Aranda, Armando (Cassandra) Aranda Jr., Justin (Lianna) Aranda, and Savannah Vander Leest. Along with 11 grandchildren: Ayden, Julian, Josiah, Alianna, Natalee, Brielle, Ivy, Lily, Matilda, AnthonyJoseph, Max, and a baby boy on the way. As well as her mother June (Pat) Pavia, stepmother Mary Pisula and her siblings: George (Jennifer) Pisula, Troy Pisula, Adam (Tara) Pisula, and Amanda (Yazan) Al-Rifai. She is further survived by countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tania rejoins her father George Pisula and grandson Nathaniel in eternal life.

Tania spent her life caring for others and loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Her passions were her children and grandchildren. She had a love for cooking and baking, that her family also loved. Her greatest attributes were compassion, unconditional love and ability to forgive. She will always be loved and forever missed.

Visitation will be held at Strouf Funeral Home 1001 High St Racine on Wednesday, August 7th from 12 p.m.-3 p.m., with service to follow at 3 p.m.

