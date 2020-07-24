1/1
Tasha Oliver
1957 - 2020
Tasha Oliver

March 23, 1957 – July 16, 2020

RACINE - Tasha Oliver, 61, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 23, 1957.

A celebration of Tasha's life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Am sorry to hear of Tasha's passing. I went to school with her. My condolences go out to her family and friends.
Candace Lepow
Classmate
