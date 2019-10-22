Taylor Witheril

July 19, 1961 - October 8, 2019

Taylor Witheril (nee: Deborah Lynn Sadowski), 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida.

Taylor was born in Racine, WI July 19, 1961. She attended The Prairie School. Following graduation from St. Catherine's High School, (Class of 1979), she headed south for sun and warmth and remained a Tallahassee resident ever since. In 1987 she married Todd Witheril.

Taylor loved music, swimming, and sunshine and she never outgrew her love of all things Hello Kitty. She was passionate about animals, the many she owned and cared for, and each and everyone she met, but St. Bernards held a special place in her heart. Taylor was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and a voracious reader, devouring books of all kinds. Taylor spent most of her life providing Tallahassee diners with outstanding service at several local restaurants, but her years at Chez Pierre were her favorite. Drawn to stories, Taylor spent time learning about her customers and formed many friendships through her work. She wanted nothing more than to connect with people and made friends wherever she went.

With a kind and generous heart, Taylor loved her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her partner, Jeff Crutchfield, with whom she shared love, life and countless adopted strays. Taylor is survived by her mother and step-father, Lynda & Ward Hinze, her father, Michael (Susan) Sadowski, sisters Ahn Peterson, Rebecca (Mark Horan) Shepard, Kim (Pete) Leslie and brother Ken (Kathy) Hinze, relatives and friends from Wisconsin to Florida. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Michelle Johnson.

Celebrations of Taylor's life will take place in Florida and South Carolina. Memorials to Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936 are suggested.

Thank you to Joe Pogorzelski and Julie Pogorzelski for life-long friendship and compassionate care.

