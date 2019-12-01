Ted Allen Christiansen (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI
53185
(262)-514-4600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Obituary
Ted Allen Christiansen

January 17, 1966 – November 21, 2019

Ted Allen Christiansen, 53 of Waterford, WI passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Seasons Hospice of Waukesha.

A memorial gathering will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105) from 10:30 AM to 12:15 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Visit their website for full obituary details or post on his tribute wall at www.integrityfamilies.net

The family requests memorials be given as a donation in Ted's honor to .

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 1, 2019
