Terrance J. Morin

December 13, 1941 - June 18, 2019

Terrance J. Morin, age 77, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Bay at Burlington.

Born in Racine on December 13, 1941, he was the son of Silas and Alice (nee Dobrowolsky) Morin. He spent his early life in Racine where he attended and graduated from St. Catherine's Catholic High School.

On January 25, 1964 in Racine, he was united in marriage to Mary Martin. Following marriage, they made their home in Sturtevant. Terrance was a resident of Burlington for 4 years. He worked as an IT Specialist for Snap-On Tools. He spent many years in the Racine Scout Drum and Bugle Corps, loved watching trains and spending time with his family.

Terrance is survived by his wife, Mary; children, John (Michele) Morin, Christopher Morin, Karen (Richard) Kauffman and Steven Morin; 8 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings and a great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Bay at Burlington for their compassion and care during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Services for Terrance will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com