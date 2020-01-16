Terrence Kalberg (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Terrence Kalberg

1950 - 2019

Terrence (Terry) Kalberg passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a short battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18th at Proko Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Alumni would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Terry's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 16, 2020
