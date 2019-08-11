Terri Lynn Goller

October 26, 1958 - August 3, 2019

RACINE - Terri Lynn Goller, 60, of Racine passed away on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at Ascension All Saints.

Terri was born October 26th, 1958, to Dale and Marilyn (Rorek) Krueger. She worked many years at Johnson Wax where she was on the Fire Brigade. Terri's love for animals was her passion, Molly Beans and Dave were never without their treats. Terri's greatest gift was her knack for finding the best treasures and willingness to share them with anyone that crossed her path, she truly will be missed… you can hear the Heavens above chanting Go Pack Go!

Terri is survived by her children, Anthony (Nicole) Jonas, Ashley (Chris) Brach, Lukas Goller, and five grandchildren; her father, Dale; her siblings, Kathy (Curt) Botting, Andrea (Mike) Sandvig, Kurt (Raynelle) Krueger, Aaron Krueger; Aunt and Uncle, Joyce and Byron Rexford; Tim Brown her companion of 22 Years.

Terri was preceded in death by her mother Marilyn, brother Timothy, and son, Amos Luebke.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

