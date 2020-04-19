Terron J. Coleman

October 12, 1954 – April 9, 2020

Racine - Terron J. Coleman, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. Born in Meridian, MS on October 12, 1954, to Clyde and Matilda (Gandy) Coleman. Shortly after, the family moved to Racine, WI where he resided until his death.

He was a graduate of J.I. Case High School and retired from Chrysler after thirty years of employment. An avid sports fan who loved watching and following his favorite teams. He never missed a Bears, Bucks, or Cubs game. He also enjoyed discussing politics, and current affairs. A talented artist who was also a skilled landscaper that loved tending to his garden and lawn.

Terron was devoted to his entire family and a loyal friend to many.

He is survived by his four sons, Nathaniel Reed of Minneapolis, MN, Garrion Reed of Racine, WI, Brandon Coleman of Chicago, IL, Anthony Coleman of Saint Francis, WI and daughter Allison Coleman of Racine, WI; one grandson, Kyvion Reed of Racine, WI; brothers, Samuel Griffin, James Greer; sisters, Rosemary Coleman, Robin (Sidney) Lawton, Angela (Earl) Booker, Sandy Bray-Coleman, Kari Belongia, and Carolyn Simmons; aunt, Florence (Quincy) Barker, uncle, Archie (Nerissa) Gandy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Matilda; sister Mottie Sanders; brothers Garry Coleman, Darrell Coleman, Mark Coleman, special cousin, Theodore Coleman, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles which he loved dearly.

A celebration of Terron's life will be held at a date to be determined.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com