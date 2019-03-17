Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry J. "T.J." Sawicki. View Sign

Terry J. Sawicki RACINE- Terry J. Sawicki (T.J. by all who knew him), age 60, was guided to heaven on the wings of his family who passed before him on March 15, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by family. Now living in Caledonia, T.J., the son of the late Leonard & Marguerite Sawicki, grew up in St. Francis along with his older siblings Leonard, Jo Ellin and the late Sharon Kern. In his youth boating was a large part of the Sawicki Family tradition and therefore T.J. always had a special place in his heart for the water and especially Lake Michigan. T.J. was a big yet gentle man with a big heart and large personality. He was a hard worker and jokester with a style of humor all his own. His presence will be missed by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family members. As big and strong as he was T.J. was no longer able to ward off complications from a variety health conditions and was taken to a better place. As a long-time member of Racine Moose Lodge #437 T.J. developed many special memories and friends who will miss his humor and big heart. The family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the entire staff in the St. Francis I.C.U. for their exemplary care and compassion in T.J.’s time of need. A Celebration of T.J.’s life and sharing of stories and memories will take place Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Racine Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Racine, WI 53402. “T.J. your memory will live forever in our hearts” Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000



www.purath-strand.com Funeral Home Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine , WI 53402
(262) 639-8000

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine , WI 53402

