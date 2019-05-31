Terry L. Rigby

November 7, 1948 - May 27, 2019

RACINE - Terry Lyle Rigby age 70 passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Racine, November 7, 1948, son of the late Lyle and Janice (Nee: Studey) Rigby.

Terry graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1967". On October 21, 1978 he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Rannow. Terry was a printing pressman who started his career at Service International last working at Distributors Printing. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and a member of AA for the past 6 years. Terry was always there lending a helping hand to those in need. He was passionate about his yardwork, enjoyed trips to Home Depot with his grandkids, loved spending time at the lake on his boat and waterskiing. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Patricia; daughter, Melanie (George) Baumgardt; grandchildren, Logan, Kamrynn, Tyson, and Jordan; siblings, Kenneth (Carol) Rigby, Keith (Paula) Rigby, Joy (Jeff) Haubrich; father-in-law, Louis Rannow; in-laws, Susan (Ronald) Haas, Louis (Karen) Rannow Jr., Margaret (Thomas) Nielsen, Judith (Paul) Erickson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Rannow.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, June 2, 2019, 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Private interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or the Benjamin House, 4848 County Hwy H, Franksville, WI, 53126 have been suggested.

