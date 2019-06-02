Terry L. Rigby (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of your..."
    - Alex G JW
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terry L. Rigby

November 7, 1948 - May 27, 2019

RACINE - Terry Lyle Rigby age 70 passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, June 2, 2019, 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Private interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or the Benjamin House, 4848 County Hwy H, Franksville, WI, 53126 have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.