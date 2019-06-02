Terry L. Rigby
November 7, 1948 - May 27, 2019
RACINE - Terry Lyle Rigby age 70 passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, June 2, 2019, 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Zarling officiating. Private interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or the Benjamin House, 4848 County Hwy H, Franksville, WI, 53126 have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com