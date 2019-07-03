Terry M. Johnson

July 21, 1942 - June 30, 2019

RACINE - Terry M. Johnson, age 76, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Clairidge House, Kenosha.

He was born in Racine, July 21, 1942, son of the late Herbert and Margaret (Nee: Immel) Johnson.

Terry proudly served in the United States Army stationed in Germany. On December 27, 1977 he was united in marriage to Lottie K. Brunnelson who preceded him in death, December 13, 2011. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Terry enjoyed golfing, gardening, computers, and refurbishing and collecting clocks. Most of all he treasured time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Vickie L. Bouwma, Rick F. Johnson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles (Sharon) Brunnelson, Jan Brunnelson, David Brunnelson, Byron Brunnelson, Carol Bressett, Doris Johnson; special cousin, William Penn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Johnson; and brother, Noel Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Police Department, Wisconsin, Fallen Officers or to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

A special thank you to the staff at Froedtert South Intensive Care, Clairidge House, and to Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com