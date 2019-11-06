Dr. Terry O. Ehiorobo

MT. PLEASANT - Dr. Terry O. Ehiorobo, 53, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th, at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 7333 S. Green Bay Rd. Kenosha, WI. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, November 8th, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the Kingdom Hall on Saturday, November 9th, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family and they will establish a living memorial.

