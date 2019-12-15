Terry R. Doebereiner

June 2, 1948 - December 9, 2019

UNION GROVE - Terry R. Doebereiner, 71, passed away peacefully, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living Center, on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Racine on June 2, 1948, the son of the late Donald and Mary (nee: Theisen) Doebereiner.

Terry was a 1966 graduate of Washington Park High School. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from May of 1968 until May of 1970, where he was awarded a Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal for Heroism during his tour of duty in Vietnam.

On October 7, 1972, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Jean Gliatas, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage. Together they, and their family, enjoyed their summer home in Plymouth, WI, for over 28 years. They were blessed to have vacationed in Hawaii five times, their favorite vacation destination. Terry worked a total of fifty years as a set-up man and machine operator for the Dumore Corporation, Lake Electric Motors, and the Andis Company until retiring in January of 2016.

Terry was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who lived for his family and was truly an inspiration to all of them. Terry enjoyed playing Cribbage, Sheepshead, and watching the Brewers and Packers. Most of all, he loved being with his family. His kind and gentle spirit, as well as his sense of humor, will be greatly missed but not forgotten.

Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara, their three children, Michael Doebereiner, of Racine, Jennifer (Scott) Kirn, of Waterford, Kathryn (Todd) Witek, of Kansasville; six grandchildren, Ashley and Megan Doebereiner, Ryan and Andrew Terry Kirn, and Madison and Abigail Witek; siblings, Donald (Sandra) Doebereiner, of Sturtevant, Mark (Jean) Doebereiner, of Pewaukee, Judith (Allan) Tripp, of Racine, Susan (Michael) Noland, of Overland Park, KS, and Paul Doebereiner, of Racine; in-laws, Linda (Noel) Dahlke, of Kalamazoo, MI, Diane (Dr. Richard) DeFurio, Patricia (Robert) Magruder, all of Racine, and Kathleen (Les) Horvath, of Cave Creek, AZ. His nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives, and many dear friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Minnie Gliatas.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3801 Drexel Ave., on Thursday, December 19th, at 12:00 Noon, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the Church on Thursday, December 19th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Lucy Church, the , or the .

A special thanks to Jackie and the entire Timber Oaks Assisted Living staff, for their care and compassion; you were truly Terry's angels.

