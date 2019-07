Terry S. Cramer

RACINE - Terry Sue Cramer, age 61, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her children, Emily and Jack Kauers.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, July27, 2019, 2-4 P.M. followed by time of remembering at 4:00 P.M.

Please see the website for a full obituary.

