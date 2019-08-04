Tex Hansen

August 4, 1938 - July 29, 2019

Tex Hansen, age 80, a resident of Eagle River passed away on Monday July 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Racine, WI on August 4, 1938 to Arnold and Pauline Hansen.

Tex started working with his Father at 12 years old doing roofing work, carpentry, floor installation, and other construction work. Along with his Father, Tex worked with his Brothers, Cousins, Uncles, and friends for many years.

He was active and successful in Union Grove, WI High School sports and academics. He was a gifted athlete and scholar. One of his proudest moments was being selected to the Union Grove Bronco Hall of Fame in recent years. He cherished his memories of his early years in school and in Union Grove.

After high school, he worked various jobs including working in the research tower at Johnson Wax, and working as a UPS driver, eventually, training drivers.

He started an insurance agency in Sturtevant, WI in the mid-1960's eventually changing to real estate. Later, moving his office to Union Grove, he partnered with Family friend Rodney Overson for many years. He helped many people own their first home.

Tex enjoyed playing in municipal basketball and softball leagues, bowling teams, golf leagues, and tennis competitions with his friends. Tex enjoyed spending fun times with his many friends and family members. These times include trips hunting, fishing, camping, and trips to the Northwoods, the Gulf Coast, and to western mountains.

He was an active Citizen of Union Grove. He ran for office and was elected to serve as a Village Trustee, helping to guide municipal operations and shape Union Grove's future.

Tex served in the Lions Club and volunteered at local events.

He enjoyed volunteering his time in local snowmobile clubs. Tex liked to learn how to get the most speed out of his snowmobile and spent many an hour working on engines, studding tracks, and doing anything he could to make his sled fast.

He was always present at his sons' Scouting events, Little League baseball games, school events, and all other sports and activities his Family were involved in. He could often be heard questioning a "bad call" by the officials.

Tex was a devoted Packers, Brewers, and all Wisconsin sports enthusiast. Tex loved all things Wisconsin!

Tex changed careers; successfully using his skills to help build houses in Anchorage, Alaska, sell Case trenchers and construction equipment in Florida, beauty supplies in Wisconsin and Illinois, and managing operations at a cable tv company in Half Moon Bay, California.

Settling in Northern Wisconsin, Tex found the Love of His Life in his Wife, Peggy. He and Peggy started and ran a flooring store in Eagle River until his retirement.

He was a proud and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. He was a man with a kind heart and sentimental soul. He will be dearly missed. But his memory will live on until we meet again in Heaven.

Tex was preceded in death by his son Craig. He is survived by: his wife Peggy of Eagle River, WI; sons: Tye Lindbom of Eagle River, WI, Dale (Melissa) Hansen of the Cayman Islands, Mark (Marie) Hansen of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Paul (Karla) Hansen of Union Grove, WI; daughter: Kim Lindbom of Rhinelander, WI; brothers Lowell (Shirley) Hansen of Hartland, WI, Norman (Ellen) Hansen of Sugar Camp, WI, Rodney (Jackie) Hansen of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday August 9, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. He will be forever missed and forever loved.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI.

