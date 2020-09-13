Theo Marie GittingsNee: Pickford

1924 - 2020

With her family by her side, Theo P. Gittings, age 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Theo was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 17, 1924, daughter of the late Lyle and Imo (nee: Adams) Pickford.

On May 24, 1952, Theo was united in marriage to William D. Gittings. They shared sixty wonderful years and raised five children together before Bill preceded her in death on May 26, 2012. In her younger years she was employed with Scandinavian Airlines and was a vacation planner. Theo was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. A woman of many talents, Theo loved cooking, creating art, including pottery, beadwork and sewing. She will also be remembered as an avid Badger fan, a world traveler and a mother and grandmother extraordinaire.

Theo will be dearly missed by her children, William P. Gittings of Glasgow, KY, Ann (Mark) Rose of Racine; Lynn Gittings of Peoria, AZ, Catherine Ketelsen of Racine, and Sarah Kazanecki of Racine; grandchildren, Courtney (Jamie) DeKeuster, Katie (Patrick) Enderlin, and William (Dayna) Kazanecki, Elizabeth and Harrison Rose; great grandchildren, Reagan and Harper DeKeuster, Wade Enderlin, Marek and Sophia Kazanecki; sister-in-law, Mary Gittings of San Francisco, CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James Ketelsen; brothers-in-law, Robert Gittings and John (Jane) Gittings.

Private family services and entombment will be held at Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wustum Museum have been suggested.

Smith

The family extends a special thank you to Theo's caregiver, Mimi Tserenpil, for all of her loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com