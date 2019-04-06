Deacon Theodore "Ted" E. Thomas

November 28, 1939 - April 1, 2019

RACINE – Deacon Theodore E. Thomas, 79, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side on Monday, April 1, 2019.

He was born in West Point, MS on November 28, 1939, the son of the late Grover Cliff and Rose Lee (nee: Gardner) Thomas. On January 21, 1961 he married Betty Ann Williams.

Ted retired from Racine Steel Castings after 35 years of service. He was a devout member of New Brighter Day Baptist Church in Kenosha, where he served as a deacon, as a member of the male chorus and with the missionary ministry. Ted was an avid Packers, Brewers and Bucks fan and will be remembered for his sense of humor and his endearing love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Betty of 58 years, Ted is survived by his son, Timothy Kirk Thomas; his daughters, Theresa Beth (Mizell) Parrott all of Racine, Tina Ann Carroll of Milwaukee; his grandchildren, Romell (fiancée, Janelle) Parrott, Jermaine (LaQuinta) Parrott, Rachael Parrott, Brandon (Daja) Carroll, Brittany (Michael) Hanson, Brodereck (Casey) Carroll, Bradley Carroll, Michael Jackson; his great grandchildren, Michael, Mikaiden, Mikenzie, Jordan, Jace, Zakylar, Zaiden, Shy'zeriah and Mikale; his cousin who was raised as his brother, Rev. Dr. Joseph L. (Dorothy) Thomas; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Selase Wayne (Debra) Williams of California, Cheryl Craft and Frank Jenkins both of Racine; special cousins, Juanita and Bodi; as well as many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to meet at New Brighter Day Baptist Church (1225 25th Avenue in Kenosha) on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 for a visitation from 9-11 a.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Joseph L. Thomas officiating. His interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The Thomas family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bake, Grace Hospice, Joanna Johnson and the all the neighbors for the care, love and kindness extended to them during Ted's illness. May God bless you.

