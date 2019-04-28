Theodore F. "Ted" Erickson

October 22, 1935 - April 24, 2019

RACINE - Theodore F. Erickson, 83, passed away at the Clement J. Zablocki V.A. Medical Center, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was born in Racine on October 22, 1935, the son of the late Theodore E. and Lela (nee: Hooten) Erickson.

Ted was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1953. He was united in marriage to Karen Marie Tyree on June 16, 1956 here in Racine. Ted served his country for 9 years with the Wisconsin Army National Guard Red Arrow Division including a tour of active duty at Fort Lewis, WA during the Berlin Crisis. After his return to Racine, he worked for his father and ultimately purchased the family business, Erickson Decorating. He also owned and operated his own retail store, Erickson's Paint in West Racine.

Ted was a member of the Harbor Lite Yacht Club, where he served as Commodore for 3 years. He was President of Local Chapter, State Council, and President of the Southeastern Chapter of the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America. He was also President of the West Racine Businessmen's Association. After retiring the Ericksons moved to Naples, FL, where he worked for Wal-Mart for an additional 15 years. Ted enjoyed golfing, road trips with Karen, and dinners out.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 63 years, Karen; their children, Timothy (Teresa) Erickson, Darlene (Jeff) Lotz, and Michael (Jill) Erickson, all of Racine; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, John Homes, Jeffrey Tyree, and Robert Tyree; and sister-in-law, Patsy Hunnicutt. His nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents Ted was preceded in death by his three sisters, Dolores (Rev. James) Draper, June Homes, Darlene (Marion) Smolen, and his granddaughter Hannah Grace Erickson.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 1st, at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Darien Bowers officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate that memorials be made to the Palliative Care Unit of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude To the doctors and their entire staff for the wonderful care and attentive treatment of Ted.

