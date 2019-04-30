Theodore F. "Ted" Erickson

October 22, 1935 - April 24, 2019

RACINE - Theodore F. Erickson, 83, passed away at the Clement J. Zablocki V.A. Medical Center, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 1st, at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Darien Bowers officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate that memorials be made to the Palliative Care Unit of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and their entire staff for the wonderful care and attentive treatment of Ted.

