Theresa Ann Jensen
1961 - 2020
Theresa Ann Jensen

September 5, 1961 - August 8, 2020

Jensen, Theresa Ann, age 58, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday August 8, 2020.

She was born in Burlington on September 5, 1961, the daughter of Otto and Donna (nee. Hoppe) Ludwig. Theresa spent her early life in Rochester and graduated Waterford Union High School. Throughout her life she enjoyed the comfort of horses, raising and riding them was her passion. After high school she drove truck for local companies and operated her own truck for a few years. On October 10, 1999 she married Kristopher Jensen who preceded her in death February 20, 2012. They resided in Texas for 13 years. Theresa returned to Wisconsin in October of 2012 to be closer to the comfort of her family. She enjoyed attending granddaughter Maddie's dance competitions. She liked to cook, was an avid Packer fan, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and grand pets, along with her own two dogs Lilly and Scrappy. The past six months brought Theresa extraordinary pride and joy as she cared for her grandchildren Haydn and Holly.

Theresa is survived by her mother, Donna Ludwig, two sons, Bernie (Jeana) Hall Jr. and David (Melissa) Hall; grandchildren, Maddalynn, Haydn, and Holly; sister Nita (Jeff) Gettys, brothers, Bob (Linda) Ludwig and Ron (Eileen) Ludwig; and by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her father Otto Ludwig, husband Kristopher Jensen, sister Kathleen Biermann and brother Tom Ludwig.

Inurnment will take place at Rochester Cemetery with Father Ed Tlucek officiating, August 22, 2020 at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorials be made to any local Veterans Service Organizations, or that you do what Theresa would do: "Go plant a damn tree".

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
