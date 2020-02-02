Theresa M. Ruediger

  • "Thinking of you during this difficult time!! Love, Melisa..."
    - Melissa Gerber
  • "Our prayers are with our family From the Hanko's family"
    - Debbie Hanko
Theresa M. Ruediger

May 24, 1952 - January 24, 2020

RACINE - Theresa M. (nee: Vallner) Ruediger, 88, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

A memorial service for Theresa will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or one's favorite charity.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 2, 2020
