Theresa Mary Chianelli
1931 - 2020
Theresa Mary Chianelli

1931-2020

Theresa Mary Chianelli, 88 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born December 26, 1931, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Ben and Amelia (Iorio) Santelli. On January 22, 1949, she married Frank Chianelli, Jr., and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Theresa worked at Jack Andrea for eight years, and enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and being a sister, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Tom) Bacher of Waterford, WI, Frank (Joan) Chianelli III of Kenosha, WI, James (Becky) Chianelli of Phoenix, AZ, John (Daniel) Chianelli of New Berlin, WI and Diane Chianelli of Brookfield, WI; grandchildren Julie (Dan), Jennifer, Frank IV, Josh, Barrett, and Adler; great-grandson, Luke; a brother, Ben (Janet) Santelli, and sisters-in-law, Kathy Santelli, Gemma Santelli, and Ray Chianelli.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a grandson, Jimmy Chianelli; siblings, Guy Santelli and Dolores (Joe) Polentini, and Bob Santelli; and brothers-in-law, Frank (Catherine) Ricchio and Louis Chianelli

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Facial coverings are required, and guests should observe social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St., Kenosha, WI. Entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Theresa's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
