On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Thomas A. Andersen, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the age of 92 at Boland Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover, Wisconsin. The youngest of William and Tressie (nee Langlois) Andersen's children, Tom was an engaged member of the community.

Born and raised in Racine, he graduated from Washington Park High School before serving his country in the US Navy during World War II. Upon his return from service, he married Irma Jean Andress and raised five sons and one daughter in a Christ-centered home.

Tom was an active member and encouraging presence at Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, serving in many capacities from choir member to deacon. He was a long time member of the Racine Camp of Gideons International, faithfully participating in the distribution of Bibles.

He worked loyally as the General Manager of Racine Consumers Cooperative and as an Oil Furnace Serviceman at Boeck Fuel Company. You could often find Tom cheering at local sporting events. He was a loyal fan of the Packers, the Badgers, and the Brewers. He enjoyed participating as well through local softball and bowling leagues. He loved grilling bratwurst, caring for his garden, and creating projects for friends and family in his basement wood shop.

Tom is survived by his sons: Thomas (Muriel), Richard (Jeanne), Dale (Cheryl), Calvin (Patti); daughter, Lois (Jim) Kemper; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service with full military honors in memory of Tom's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 9122 Durand Avenue, in Sturtevant, WI on Friday, February 14 at 11:00 am with Reverend Richard Rogers officiating. Friends and relatives are welcome to the visitation at Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI on Thursday, February 13 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and also on Friday morning at the church from 10:00 am to the time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest next to his dear wife Irma Jean and son Gary.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International or Calvary Baptist Church, Sturtevant, WI. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of 3rd floor Boland Hall and Aurora Hospice for their loving kindness and compassionate care.

