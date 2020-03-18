Thomas Andrew Kauffman

January 21, 1976 - March 11, 2020

BURLINGTON - Thomas Andrew Kauffman, 44, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI, surrounded by family and friends.

Tomas was born in Racine on January 21, 1976 to Richard and Linda (Nee Kapellusch) Kauffman and was currently living in a group home in Burlington. He is survived by two brothers: Richard (Karen) Kauffman and Neil Kauffman; and one sister, Nicole (Mathew) Ries. He is also survived by his five nephews: Richard and Even Kauffman, and Andrew, Collin, and Zackary Ries.

A Celebration of Thomas' Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home, with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Thomas will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the family would be appreciated and will be used to purchase something needed for the HIL Group Home in Burlington that Tom loved and who took wonderful care of him. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Tom touched many people, caregivers, and hospital staff and will be greatly missed by all.

