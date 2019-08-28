Thomas C. Tishken

August 3, 1981 - August 23, 2019

RACINE - Thomas C. Tishken, age 38, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.

He was born in Racine, August 3, 1981, son of the late Charles and Jane (Nee: Altenbach) Tishken.

Tom was a graduate of Washington Park High School. He was previously employed by Merchants, and as a manager at Sears and supervisor at Hardees. An avid fisherman, Tom was a self declared ghost hunter and member at Shooters. He was a huge Packer, Badger and Brewer fan.

He will be dearly missed by his fiancée, Kristi Sokolowski; sisters, Amy Tishken, Paula Rein; nieces and nephews, Laine Herness, Sydney Rein, Taylor Rein, Bobby Towne, Mariah Pedersen, Bradee Pedersen, Devin Towne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kirk (Jacqueline) Sokolowski; fur children, Scout McCloud and Charlie Belle; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his Uncle Jon Tishken and fur children, Winchester Lincoln and Belle Ball.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to the Veterans Outreach, ASPCA, or to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

