Thomas Charles Butler

March 29, 1960 - July 29, 2019

Thomas Charles Butler (Tom) passed away on July 29, 2019 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Butler. He is survived by his wife Kathy Butler, his sons Joseph (his wife Kathy) and Michael Butler, his father Larry Butler, his sisters Victoria Ramsey (Jim) and Elizabeth Ratcliff (Scott), niece Bethanie Ramsey and nephews Jack and Luc Ratcliff.

Tom was born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 29, 1960. In 2002 Tom established Butler Consulting Group which later won a Best Small Business of the Year award from the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce. At the time of his death, Tom was an Enrolled Agent and the owner of Acumen Accounting, Inc.

Through his church and through his association with the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, Tom was blessed to have many wonderful friends. He was especially grateful to know Larry White, who gave Tom ten extra years of life by generously donating a portion of his liver to Tom in 2008. He lived a blessed life.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 4 PM at Galilee United Methodist Church in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

Galilee United Methodist Church

45425 Winding Rd.

Sterling, VA 20165

galileeumc.org