Thomas E. Hoffman

December 3, 1943 - October 13, 2019

RACINE - Thomas E. Hoffman, 75, passed away at St. Luke's Medical Center on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Tom was born in Racine on December 3, 1943 to Edward and Luella (nee: Mauer) Hoffman. He was a lifelong Racine Resident. Tom enjoyed watching horse racing and trips to the casino. One of his favorite things was playing cards with his family.

Tom is survived by his siblings Donna Mosher, Donald Hoffman and Darlene Frahm and his best friend Brad Larsen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends at Trinity Terrace. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward Hoffman and sisters, Bertha Kirchoff and Dolores Bareika and great nephew Jordan Reynolds.

Funeral services for Thomas will held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Tom's family would like to thank the Drs. and nurses who stayed with him on this long journey.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com