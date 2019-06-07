Thomas E. Polzin Sr.

January 9, 1941 - June 5, 2019

RACINE - Thomas E. Polzin Sr., age 78, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Racine, January 9, 1941, son of the late Louis and Myrtle (Nee: Wren) Polzin.

He proudly served in the United States Army as 4th Class Specialist. On December 12, 1969 he was united in marriage to Christine N. Nelson. Tom was employed as a print shop operator by Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Medical Center for fifteen years, retiring in 2006. A huge Cub fan, Tom also enjoyed tending to his yard, fishing, gambling, and loved caring for his wife Christine.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Christine; his children, Thomas (Megan) Polzin of Yorkville, Timothy Polzin (Wendy Wood) of Milwaukee, WI, Jennifer Polzin-Groth of Racine; six grandchildren; brothers, Louis (Georgia) Polzin, LaMont Polzin, sister, Dorothy Jarvela, all of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Lucille, Betty, Robert, Eleanor, and Marvin.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

