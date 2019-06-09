Thomas E. Polzin Sr.
January 9, 1941 - June 5, 2019
RACINE - Thomas E. Polzin Sr., age 78, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
