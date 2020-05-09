Thomas Eugene Fuhst October 13, 1940 - April 29, 2020 Thomas Eugene Fuhst, age 79, of Port Washington (formally of Union Grove), went to his heavenly home on April 29, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1940 in Racine. Tom is survived by his loving wife Marge of 54 years, his four children Doriann (Steve) Sheboygan, Michelle (DJ) Port Washington, Heidi (Christian) Chicago, Jason(fiancé Maria) Los Angeles, seven grandchildren Jacob, Patrick, Kaley, Danielle, Brianna, Elsie, and Elizabeth, brother Richard, sister Connie and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Milton and Bobby. Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor, attachment to his dogs, and dedication and love for his family. Tom enjoyed baseball, traveling, and cars. He was a lifelong Yankee fan and was always wearing his New York Yankee hat. He was known as Yankee Tom and his favorite player, Don Mattingly, even sent a video greeting to be played at his funeral. He and Marge traveled to all 50 states and beyond and they enjoyed being snowbirds for many years. Tom and Marge took their beloved poodle, Gracie, on daily car rides. Tom passed away from complications after a major surgery. The kindness and compassion from the staff at Columbia St Mary's Ascension Hospital was amazing, even gently holding his hand as he passed without us. A special thank you to the late Dr. Simonds, Dr. Capallan, and Dr. Bonovia for their outstanding care. Private Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.



