1/1
Thomas F. "Tom" Lytle
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas F. Lytle"Tom"

September 23, 1942 - July 27, 2020

Lytle, Thomas F. "Tom" age 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 27, 2020.

Tom was born in Waupun, Wisconsin on September 23, 1942, the son of the late Clifford F. and Irene M. (nee. Peters) Lytle. Upon graduating high school Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. He returned from service and began a career selling cars, working for Hydrick Ford in Union Grove for many years, and later at Martin's Ford. After retirement he worked for some time at Walmart. Tom enjoyed his cars, listening to his player piano and most of all spending time with his wife Marsha, their children, and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all.

Survived by loving wife Marsha, three children Tonia (John) Jakubowski, Dustin Zoellner, and Monica Little; grandchildren Lauren, Madelyn, Johnathan, Caleb, and Cameron. Further survived by brother Terrence Lytle and sister Sally Radtke, along with other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and one son Troy Lytle.

A Celebration of Life with Tom's family will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (Tom's Birthday) from 3-5 PM at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville, WI 53126. A private burial with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
North Cape Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved