Thomas F. Lytle"Tom"

September 23, 1942 - July 27, 2020

Lytle, Thomas F. "Tom" age 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 27, 2020.

Tom was born in Waupun, Wisconsin on September 23, 1942, the son of the late Clifford F. and Irene M. (nee. Peters) Lytle. Upon graduating high school Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. He returned from service and began a career selling cars, working for Hydrick Ford in Union Grove for many years, and later at Martin's Ford. After retirement he worked for some time at Walmart. Tom enjoyed his cars, listening to his player piano and most of all spending time with his wife Marsha, their children, and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all.

Survived by loving wife Marsha, three children Tonia (John) Jakubowski, Dustin Zoellner, and Monica Little; grandchildren Lauren, Madelyn, Johnathan, Caleb, and Cameron. Further survived by brother Terrence Lytle and sister Sally Radtke, along with other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and one son Troy Lytle.

A Celebration of Life with Tom's family will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (Tom's Birthday) from 3-5 PM at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville, WI 53126. A private burial with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com