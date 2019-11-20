Rev. Thomas G. Kraus
SALEM-LAKES - FORMERLY OF RACINE - Rev. Thomas G. Kraus, 88, passed away at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. His funeral service will be held in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39506-60TH Street, Slades Corners on Saturday, November 22, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
