Obituary
SALEM-LAKES - FORMERLY OF RACINE - Rev. Thomas G. Kraus, 88, passed away at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. His funeral service will be held in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39506-60TH Street, Slades Corners on Saturday, November 22, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
