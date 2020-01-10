Thomas George Propsom

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Memorial service
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

4:00 PM

Obituary
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Thomas George Propsom

MOUNT PLEASANT – Thomas G. Propsom, 80, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for a visitation from 3:00 -4:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at a 4:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Memorials have been suggested to Careers Industries (careersindustries.com) and Love Inc. (love-inc.net).

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 10, 2020
