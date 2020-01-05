Thomas H. Weyker (1941 - 2019)
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3100 95th St.
Sturtevant, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Obituary
Thomas H. Weyker

April 6, 1941 - December 6, 2019

RACINE - Thomas Henry Weyker, age 78, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, CA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3100 95th St., Sturtevant, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Ron Gramza officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the church 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Please send memorials to St. Sebastian's Church, 3030 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 5, 2020
