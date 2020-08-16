1/1
Thomas J. Beres
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas J. Beres

February 18, 1941 - August 13, 2020

RACINE – Thomas J. Beres, 79, passed away at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Tom was born in Racine on February 18, 1941 to the late Joseph and Marie (nee, Kettinger) Beres. On May 7, 1966 at St. Joseph's Parish, Tom married the former Jean Habetler. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Tom began his career in banking at American Bank and retired as a Mortgage Lender with U.S. Bank in 2006.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Beres; children, Janet (Lawrence) Ertl, Sharon (Chad) Sweep and Patti (David) Fletcher; grandchildren Samantha DeLaO, Sarah DeLaO, Anna (Giovanni) Orozco, Austin Fletcher, Sydney Fletcher and Kyle Fletcher; and a great granddaughter, Hazel Sophia Jean Orozco. Tom is also survived by his sister, Roseann (Jack) Nelson and his brother, Donald (Karen) Beres, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Beres.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, corner of Erie and St. Patricks' Streets with Rev. Steve Varghese, officiating. A private family internment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved