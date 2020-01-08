Thomas "Tommy" J. Boyd

November 10, 1956 - January 3, 2020

RACINE - Thomas "Tommy" J. Boyd, age 63, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 due to complications from cancer. He was born on November 10, 1956 to Tom and Diane (Nee: Buchman) Boyd.

Upon his birth, Tom's maternal grandparents planted a tulip tree in the backyard of their home to commemorate his birth. It remains standing to this day despite being struck by lightning. As the home is still owned by family, another tree will be planted for Tom.

Tom is survived by his father, Thomas B. Boyd of Racine and his sister, Jill Boyd of Racine, as well as his loyal dog Buddy Boyd. He is also survived by his stepsons, Bryan (Shelley) Crain of Kimberly, WI, Jeff (Jacklyn) Crain of Treasure Island, FL, Rick (Connie) Crain of Clintonville, WI and five grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Buchman Boyd; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Clara Buchman, Basil and Lucreta Boyd, and Lucille and Fritz Zais.

Tommy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1974. He went on to become a journeyman sheet metal worker (fabricator). For several years he lived and worked in Colorado and was the shop foreman for Pacific Sheet Metal Company in Aspen, CO. He was an overall craftsman in carpentry and cabinet making as well. He was known as the go-to-guy when it came to specialty projects for celebrities of Aspen, CO where he fabricated a 25 ft. high stove hood, hand hammered copper chimney for Kevin Costner's cabin.

Among his other loves was music. He was a talented musician with vocals and guitar. In his early adult years he played in a local band, the Hobos Blues Band.

His most recent employment was with Home Depot in Racine, last working in November.

A time to meet, greet and celebrate Tommy's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wisconsin Humane Society, H.O.P.E. Safehouse, , or to the Democratic Party.

The family would like to thank his store managers and fellow employees of Home Depot for their supportive and respectful treatment of Tom throughout his illness. We cannot say enough about how well Tom was treated and supported by Home Depot. The family would also like to thank Dr. Sana Jeffreys and Aurora Cancer Care.

