Thomas J. Erickson Jr.

RACINE - Thomas J. Erickson Jr. 67, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital-Milwaukee on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Interment, with full military honors, will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, on Monday, October 26th at 1:00 p.m. in the outside committal pavilion. The family has suggested memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus or the charity of your choice.

