Thomas J. Erickson Jr.
RACINE - Thomas J. Erickson Jr. 67, passed away at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital-Milwaukee on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Interment, with full military honors, will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, on Monday, October 26th at 1:00 p.m. in the outside committal pavilion. The family has suggested memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus or the charity of your choice.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Interment
01:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
