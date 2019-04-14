Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. "Uncle Tom" Graham.

Thomas J. Graham"Uncle Tom"

December 20, 1932 - April 9, 2019

RACINE - Thomas Jerome Graham was born on December 20, 1932 in Racine, Wisconsin, and entered into eternal life on April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the fifth of seven children of John Lawrence Graham and Catherine (Packamore) Graham. He graduated from St. Patrick's school in 1949. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and served until 1956 as a Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne completing nineteen jumps.

On May 3, 1958, at St. Patrick's Church he was united in marriage to Suzanne Emerson who preceded him in death on February, 29, 2004. Tom and Sue were lifetime members of St. Patrick's Church. They had four children: Brian, Mary, John and Bridget.

Tom was a machinist for J.I. Case for 31 years, retiring in 1988. In retirement he enjoyed spending summers in Alaska visiting his daughter, Mary, fishing for Salmon and Halibut. They shared many adventures over the last 15 years. Tom was a jack of all trades and would tackle any project around the house. He was a proficient plumber, mechanic, painter and woodworker. Tom enjoyed golf, and played in the Commercial Golf League and the Washington Park Retired Men's League for many years. He also played Dart Ball with St. Patrick's in the Church League. He spent his Sundays watching the Green Bay Packers.

Tom was a member of the J.I. Case 20 Year Club, Local 180 Retirees, and the Racine Ski Club.

Surviving are his four children: Brian "Stoney" (Jody Graceffa) Graham, Mary Graham, John Graham, and Bridget (Dave) Arkenberg. Grandson, Nathaniel (Brittany Bergeron) Barnett, Great Grandson, Maximus Barnett. One brother, William (Patricia) Graham, of Sunland California. Sisters-in Law, Barbara Presser and Jenny Emerson of Racine, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends who all knew him as "Uncle Tom".

In addition to his Wife and Parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: John "Bud" Graham, Mary (Edward) Lockhart, Charlotte (Arnold) Anderson, Patricia (Kenneth) Bisher, and Charles Graham. Mother and Father In-Law, Bradford and Alma Emerson, Brothers-in Law Charles Presser and Kenneth Emerson, and Sister in Law Colleen Graham.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1100 Erie Street, Racine, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday at the church from 9a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will take place following the service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32, Racine, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church, The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, Adaptive Sportsmen, Inc., or the .

Special thanks to Aurora At Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during Tom's final weeks.

