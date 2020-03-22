Thomas James Hansen

August 16, 1945 – March 18, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Tom passed away with his wife JoAnne at his side, his life partner and love of almost 52 years, following a long battle with COPD.

Tom was born on August 16, 1945 to Minnie and Oscar Hansen. He received his education from Racine schools and later, Gateway Technical Institute. He graduated with a degree in electronics.

Tom met his wife (JoAnne) in 1968 while both were employed at Gorton Machine Corp. Tom had just been discharged from the army. They married that same year. Tom was blessed to spend over 50 years of love and friendship with JoAnne. They were the parents of two great sons, Matthew James and Christopher James. They were also blessed with a great daughter-in-law, Tracy, along with two fantastic grandsons, Trevor John and Cooper Thomas.

After graduation and service in the army during the Viet Nam war, Tom worked for Xerox Corp for 35 years before retiring in 2004.

Tom had many interests including traveling in the early years, sports, woodworking and snowmobiling. He completed a home on Squaw Creek in Northern Wisconsin which they were blessed to enjoy for over 40 years. He thoroughly enjoyed doing anything with his boys, Matthew and Christopher. In the very early years – camping, then many hours swimming, biking following wooded trails and snowmobiling. Another joy was his grandchildren, Trevor and Cooper. He enjoyed watching them grow and even doing simple things like puzzles or watching a movie with them.

Tom is survived by his wife of over 50 years; son Matthew James, son and daughter-in-law Christopher James and Tracy, along with their children Trevor and Cooper. He is also survived by sisters Janice (husband Terry) and Judy. Also a host of dear nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Tom was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, many aunts and uncles, sisters Carol Jean and Joan and brothers Billie and Richard as well as brother-in-law Chuck Evinic, brother-in-law Tom Fehlberg and sister-in-law, Jeannette Hansen.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be private internment. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In his honor, donations to Holy Communion Lutheran Church or organization of your choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all who cared for Tom while he was at the hospital. This extends from the doctors, nurses, support staff and environmental service personnel who kept his room so wonderful. All were very compassionate, caring and wonderful people who were so supportive at this stressful time in our lives. It gave us great comfort. Bless you all.

