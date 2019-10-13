Thomas K. Ziegler

November 30, 1960 - October 8, 2019

RACINE - Thomas K. Ziegler, age 58, passed away on Wednesday October 8, 2019. Thomas was born in Chicago Heights, IL on November 30, 1960. Following graduation from high school, Tom proudly served in the U. S. Army. He worked as a craftsman with marble and granite.

Tom will be missed by his siblings, Mark, Kathy, Mary, Theresa, Jennifer and Amy; his loving companion, Jacque Morris; his canine companions, Thor and Lacy; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services followed by Full Military Honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St Hwy C, Union Grove WI 53182 on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

