Thomas L. Philbin

RACINE - Thomas Leo Philbin, age 64, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center. He was born in New Orleans, LA, son of the late John and Cecelia (Nee: Bibeau) Lewis.

Tom was raised in Waterbury, CT. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years including one tour in Vietnam. On June 25, 1988 at Elkton, MD he was united in marriage to Shirlena D. Lewis and together they raised two children, Tanya and Arlin. Tom was employed by the Perry Point VA Center for over 25 years retiring with Shirlena to Racine in 2014 to be near their children. In Rising Sun, MD Tom was a member of the American Legion and loved animals. Above all he enjoyed being at home with his family and always had a helping hand for those in need. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife Shirlena; children, Tanya (Peter) Mitchell of Racine, Arlin J. Philbin of Madison; grandchildren, Angelic-Skye Bartolone and Peter Mitchell Jr.; brother, David (Michelle) Philbin of Waterbury, CT; sister, Elaine Lewis of Vancouver, WA; in-laws, Ralph (Mary) Lewis, Dwayne Lewis and Dawn Lewis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Rd, with Arlin Philbin officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints Hospital and the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.

