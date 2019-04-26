Thomas L. Philbin

Guest Book
  • "Dear Aunt Shirlena, I am very sorry to learn of Uncle Tom's..."
    - Jonathan Philbin
  • "My sincere condolences to Thomas's family. May the God of..."
  • "To the family and friends of Thomas Philbin: Please accept..."
    - RK
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Racine Assembly of God Church
1325 Airline Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Racine Assembly of God Church
1325 Airline Rd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas L. Philbin

RACINE - Thomas Leo Philbin, age 64, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center. He was born in New Orleans, LA, son of the late John and Cecelia (Nee: Bibeau) Lewis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Rd, with Arlin Philbin officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.