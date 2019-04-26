Thomas L. Philbin

RACINE - Thomas Leo Philbin, age 64, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center. He was born in New Orleans, LA, son of the late John and Cecelia (Nee: Bibeau) Lewis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Rd, with Arlin Philbin officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

