Thomas Milo Johnson

January 4, 1954 - April 3, 2020

Thomas Milo Johnson (66), passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday April 3, 2020.

Tom was born in Racine, January 4, 1954 to Don and Kamma Johnson. He was united in marriage to Pam Plietz on April 15, 1989 in Fox Point, Wisconsin. Tom was a graduate of Case High School and a lifetime Racine resident. He was a long time member of North Cape Lutheran Church and a devout follower of Jesus. Above all, God and family were the most important things in his all too short life. Tom is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Katelynn, mother Kamma, brother Peter (Nancy) Johnson, sisters Christine (Tim) Kane, Nancy (Jay) Rzeplinski, sister in laws Patti (Rob) Roth, Nanci (Gary) Kamer, father- in- law Ron Plietz, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Don, mother-in-law Winnie Plietz, and his beloved golden retriever Josie. Tom was a partner of Nielsen Building Systems, ending his career in 2017, but continued to use his expertise in building and woodworking. He was so talented in many ways and always busy with numerous projects and outside interests. He loved sports, especially the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers and had a dream of owning a Model A car. Tom was the most caring, empathetic person with the biggest heart, always willing to help family, friends, and the community at any time. His infectious smile and joyful spirit will be missed by so many.

Memorial services will be held at North Cape Lutheran Church at a later date to be determined.

Memorials to honor Tom's life should be directed toward Habitat for Humanity, North Cape Lutheran Church, or a to aid in the Covid 19 pandemic relief.

A favorite verse of Tom's: 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 "Always be joyful. Keep on praying. No matter what happens, always be thankful, for this is God's will for you who belong to Christ Jesus."

